German woman goes missing in Kerala

crime

The foreigner, who was in her 30s, came to Kerala in March

Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: A German woman, who had come in March, has gone missing, police said Sunday. The foreigner, who was in her 30s, is identified as Liza, they said. A senior police source stated that they received a complaint in this regard last week and an investigation was on. "Police have received a letter from the German Consulate that she is missing. A probe has begun. She came here in March," sources said.

A case was filed and a probe on and further details cannot be divulged at this moment, the source added. The report of the alleged missing of the German woman has come a year after the brutal killing of a 33-year-old woman tourist from Latviya had rocked the state. The Latvian woman had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from nearby Kovalam on March 14 last year. Her highly decomposed and headless body was recovered from a mangrove forest at nearby Thiruvallam on April 21. Two drug peddlers were arrested in this regard later.

In another incident, the railway police found the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old nephew on the railway tracks between Bandra and Mahim stations. The deceased identified as Khadija Qureshi, a Bhandup resident had left home on Thursday morning with her three-year-old nephew, Abdullah, stating that they would be close to home. When the duo did not return, a missing person's complaint was registered with the Bhandup police.

Later that night, their bodies were found on the railway tracks. They seemed to have been hit by a local train, stated the police. A motorman told the police he blew the horn multiple times but the woman did not move off the track. The police say there are unconfirmed reports that Khadija Qureshi was mentally challenged and are unclear as to how the duo reached.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates