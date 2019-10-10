German's shooting gets live-streamed on Amazon's Twitch service

In this screenshot taken from a video by ATV-Studio Halle, a man walks with a gun in the streets of Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany. Pic/ AFP

Halle (Germany): The shooting in the eastern German city of Halle outside of a synagogue was live-streamed in Amazon's twitch service. The 35-minute video was filmed by the gunman who killed two people--one outside the synagogue and one in a kebab shop, CNN reported. Twitch has confirmed that the video was live-streamed and express shock over the tragedy.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected," Twitch said in a statement. "Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We are working with urgency to remove this content and permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act," the company said.

The attack, which took place on Yom Kippur--the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, was carried out by neo-Nazi German citizen, Sputnik reported citing German media. Rita Katz, head of the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist groups online, tweeted that the man wearing the camera was heard to say in English that the "root of all problems are the Jews." German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her "deep condolences to the family of the victims," government spokesperson Stephen Siebert tweeted.

"Our solidarity to all Jews on the holy day of Yom Kippur. Our thanks to the security forces who are still on the case," Siebert said. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas deplored the assault on Twitter saying, "We all must act against anti-Semitism in our country." The New York Times reported that the attack bears a striking resemblance to the assault on the two New Zealand mosque last March in which 51 people were killed.

Similar to the Mosque attack, one of the Halle shooters appeared to have worn a head-mounted camera to Livestream the attack. One suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting began and Police have cordoned off the area.

