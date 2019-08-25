Germans want gamers in the force

international

Germany: With a stand boasting a helicopter simulator and ultra-fast games, the Bundeswehr, Germany's army, has turned to the Gamescom fair in its bid to recruit computer-savvy potential soldiers.

"We are looking for people who specialise in information technology—those with a taste for computers are knocking at the right door," Nils Feldhoff, an army communications officer said.

Dozens of gamers flocked to try their hand at the army's flight simulator. However, the military personnel was careful to spell out the difference between the reality of life in the ranks and military-based video games. If a gamer "wants to become a soldier because he is interested in weapons, that's not a good argument," he added.

