Germany capable of winning Cup: Captain Fuchs

other-sports

Speaking on the team's arrival, captain Florian Fuchs said, "It feels good to be back here. We have played a couple of times here and the fans are fantastic. The energy is good.."

Representational picture

Heavyweights Germany yesterday arrived in the city for the upcoming men's hockey World Cup, with hopes of repeating their 2014 triumph in the Final of the FIH Champions Trophy.

Though the team had a disappointing outing last year at the Hockey World League Final in the city, where they lost the bronze medal match to India, the German team is vying for the top spot at the prestigious event to begin on Wednesday.

Speaking on the team's arrival, captain Florian Fuchs said, "It feels good to be back here. We have played a couple of times here and the fans are fantastic. The energy is good.."

Fuchs added: "We came here to achieve something and we have the capability and the team for that. It will be quite a tough tournament considering the games are stretched to the last minute and about eight teams are evenly placed."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever