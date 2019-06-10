Germany seal 2-0 win over Belarus

football

Germany pushed forward straight from the kick-off, and were rewarded with the opener on 12 minutes. Joshua Kimmich released Sane into the box, and the Manchester City winger swept the ball into the bottom corner

Germany's Leroy Sane (centre) celebrates a goal v Belarus

Germany assistant coach Marcus Sorg hailed an "impressive" performance after his team eased to a routine 2-0 win over Belarus in Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Borisov. With Joachim Loew still convalescent after his recent accident in the gym, Sorg directed proceedings from the dugout as a young Germany side outclassed Belarus. "It was a bit unusual today but everything went well. We are all looking forward to Jogi's return," Sorg told broadcaster RTL.

"It was an impressive performance today and one we can build on," he said. Leroy Sane and Marco Reus scored either side of half-time in a dominant display which saw Germany notch up 23 shots to Belarus' six. The win puts Germany second in Group C, having played one game fewer than leaders Northern Ireland, who beat Estonia earlier on Saturday.

Germany pushed forward straight from the kick-off, and were rewarded with the opener on 12 minutes. Joshua Kimmich released Sane into the box, and the Manchester City winger swept the ball into the bottom corner.

Their inexperience briefly showed as they wobbled at the back after taking the lead. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer twice bailed them out in the first half, first with a reflex save and then with some fancy footwork outside his penalty area. By the time the second half got underway, however, Germany had already re-established a firm grip on the game. Reus sealed the win just after the hour mark, picking up a fine diagonal ball from Matthias Ginter and clipping it into the roof of the net. Germany face Estonia in Mainz in their third qualifying game next Tuesday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates