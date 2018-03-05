Germany's SPD clears way for Merkel's fourth term

Social Democrats' vote for 'grand coalition' ends months of uncertainty



The SPD treasurer, Dietmar Nietan (left), and temporary party leader, Olaf Scholz, announce the results of the poll in Berlin. Pics/AFP

Germany's second biggest party said yesterday its members have in their high-stakes referendum approved a plan to join Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, clearing the last hurdle in the way of the veteran leader's fourth term.

But, the chancellor will go into her fourth term with far weaker cards than before, as she had to pay a high price to coax the reluctant Social Democratic Party (SPD) back into another loveless "grand coalition". Two in three of the SPD's rank and file backed a new partnership with Merkel's conservatives, heralding an end to the political stalemate that has plagued Europe's biggest economy since September's inconclusive elections.



Angela Merkel, German Chancellor

Stung by their worst post-war results, the SPD had initially ruled out another four years under Merkel's shadow. But, after Merkel's attempt to cobble together a government with two smaller parties failed, the SPD relented. With the party riven over its way forward, its leadership promised its more than 4,60,000 members the final say on any coalition deal.

"We now have clarity. The SPD will be in the next government," said SPD's caretaker chairman Olaf Scholz, adding that his party plans to send three male and three women ministers to the cabinet. With the SPD's emphatic decision to move forward with a new partnership, Merkel is expected to launch her fourth government by mid-March.

But, the party's youth chief Kevin Kuehnert, who ran an impassioned campaign against the planned coalition known as "GroKo", expressed disappointment at the vote result on Twitter. "Criticisms agai-nst the GroKo remain," he wrote.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever