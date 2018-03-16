Germany's Tommy Haas retires from ATP Tour

Tommy Haas reached a career-high number two ranking in 2002, and finished eight seasons ranked in the top 20



Representational Picture

Former world number two Tommy Haas, who won 15 singles titles throughout his career, announced his retirement from the ATP Tour on Thursday. "I consider myself extremely fortunate that I was able play professional tennis for a living for more than two decades," Haas, 39, said. "The sport gave me cherished friendships, an ability to travel the world, and opportunities to create incredible memories."

Haas, who is the tournament director of the Indian Wells Masters tournament which is being played in southern California this week, made the announcement during Thursday's evening session. Haas reached a career-high number two ranking in 2002, and finished eight seasons ranked in the top 20. His most recent singles titles came in 2013 when he won in Vienna and Munich.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever