Gervais to feature in After Life

Ricky Gervais will star in and create comedy series After Life, which will be streamed on Netflix. Gervais stars in the show as Tony, a man with a perfect life, but somebody who's thrown into disarray when his wife Lisa suddenly passes away.

Contemplating suicide, Tony instead decides to go out and punish the world as he sees fit, doing as he pleases, no matter the consequences. The series, consisting of six 30-minute episodes, has also been directed and co-executive produced by Gervais. No images or trailer for the show have yet been revealed.

