Get a balanced diet with these five healthy snacks

Staying fit and healthy just got easier with these five munchies from Amazon store

Fitness is very important in today's world. Often caught up in a fast paced life, maintaining good health is something many people overlook. But we have a simple hack to help you stay healthy without investing much time and trouble. Here's a list of five protein snacks you must add to your daily diet to stay fit and healthy.

These muchies only does it come with the promise of healthy fare, but also th­at it will surprise you with its un­usual flavours.

1. Yogabar Muesli

A glorious blend of rolled and toasted whole grain flakes with raisins, apricots, cranberries, pumpkin seeds & nuts. You can now buy this Yogabar Muesli for a discounted price of Rs 254. Shop here

2. The Butternut Co. Unsweetened Peanut

Ground to perfection creating an all-natural creamy nut spread. Meet our one ingredient pure nut butter with no added anything. Oil, sugar and preservative free. Nuts are high in protein, fiber and many essential vitamins and minerals. Add it to a smoothie for breakfast, have it with a banana, or enjoy on toast for the perfect snack. It’s hard to be sweet all the time, right? The Bare Peanut Butter would definitely agree. All the goodness without the sweet. Because sometimes the right ingredient is all that matters. Only pure protein and fiber derived from the peanuts. No other nonsense. Just really yummy to the core. You can now buy this The Butternut Co. Unsweetened Peanut for a discounted price of Rs 340. Shop here

3. Keeros Multiseed Roasted Supersnack

At Keeros we are determined to satisfy the mid- meal hunger pangs with natural snacks that are inspired by traditional Indian foods and global health food trends. Unlike deep-fried and artificially flavoured snacks, Keeros provides perfectly blended super snacks with healthy nutritional benefits. You can now buy this Keeros Multiseed Roasted Supersnack for a discounted price of Rs 200. Shop here

4. OOSH Seedless Black Raisin

Raisins pack more nutrition than their small size might indicate. When grapes are dehydrated to produce raisins, the nutrients become more concentrated, making a handful of raisins a snack rich in nutrients. You can now buy this OOSH Seedless Black Raisin for a discounted price of Rs 403. Shop here

5. ELWORLD AGRO & ORGANIC FOOD PRODUCTS White Rice Poha

White Poha Nutritions is processed from white rice which is enriched with antioxidants. (White Poha Nutritions) it contains antioxidants which help in fighting with free radicals in our body, preventing the risk of diseases. It can be used to make various dishes such as fried poha, milk poha. At elworld organic, we care about making you enjoy the food you love. We believe in transparency of ingredients and feel responsible to make you aware about how we source of the ingredients and utilize them in making the most healthy range of products. You can now buy this White Rice Poha for a discounted price of Rs 135. Shop here

Top five news stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Powai police arrest pervert ex-professor for stalking, harassing student

The Powai police on Saturday arrested a man who formerly worked as a professor at a premier engineering institute in the city for allegedly sending lewd messages and videos to one of his ex-students. The accused, identified as Vijay Deshmukh, had been fired from the institute in 2018 following the student's complaint to its women's cell. But he resurfaced in her life recently after she returned from South Korea, following which she filed a police complaint against him. (Read more)

Mumbai trashes BMC's 'successful ban' claims as city vendors still use banned plastic

Life is plastic and fantastic for Mumbai once again. While the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been making tall claims regarding the effective implementation of the plastic ban, a test drive by mid-day at various markets in the city has revealed a very different picture. Close to a year since the state implemented the ban, plastic bags are still being freely handed out in the open market. (Read full story)

Female leopard that attacked two kids found dead in Thane

The decomposed carcass of a 10-year-old female leopard that attacked two children a couple of days back, was found in the forest patch in Murbad, Thane on Saturday. The children were attacked when they had gone to the forest with their grandmother to collect firewood and fruits in Karpewadi forest on Friday afternoon. (Read full story)

Mumbai: A year and Rs 3.34 crore later, Gokhale Bridge opens up

Almost after a year since repair work started, Andheri's Gokhale Bridge was fully opened to the public on Sunday morning. The work, which started in July last year after the cantilever footpath on the southern end of the bridge collapsed, was carried out at a cost of R3.34 crore. Soon after the incident, Western Railway (WR) had undertaken a safety audit of the bridge with help from IIT-Bombay, following which major repair and strengthening works had been identified. (Read full story)

Maharashtra radiologists to join doctors' stir

The Maharashtra State Branch of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (MSBIRIA) has decided to support the striking doctors in West Bengal. To show their solidarity with them, members of the association have decided to shut all radio-diagnostic modalities like sonography, X-ray, CT scan, MRI etc for 24 hours across the state from 6 am today. (Read full story)

