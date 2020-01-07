Get a formal look just like Amruta Khanvilkar; shop here

Amruta Khanvilkar sported a yellow blazer dress as she attended the trailer launch of Malang at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. She paired her outfit with grey striped heels, which took her attire to a whole new level.

So, if you are wondering where to get the best blazer from don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

Women's Formal Blazer

This Karf single-breasted two-button blazer has double vents at the back with a notched collar crafted with a sharp cut and modern design. Featuring a solid pattern and slim fit, this formal blazer, made from lightweight poly viscose cotton fabric is perfect for layering and a formal look. It has a single-breasted construction and two functional pockets at the front. KARF Women's Formal Blazer is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,275. Shop here

Girls Formal Blazer

The blazer has been designed to take care of the needs of modern women in mind. This elegant blazer is specially designed for women who are in the corporate world. Aakriti Girls Formal Blazer is available at a discounted price of Rs 789. Shop here

Casual Suit Blazer

This blazer is designed to enhance the powerful personality of the woman wearing it. With its slim solid design with a short style, the blazer will make you look stylish and cool. Its soft exquisite sewing lines make this jacket a perfect addition to your daily life. It is made up of eco-friendly material and is wear-resistant, soft, warm, lightweight and comfortable to wear. Leoie Women's Slim Casual Suit Blazer is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,620. Shop here

Regular Fit Poly Cotton Formal Blazer

ZX3 women's formal blazer is your perfect workwear partner. Step out with confidence in this elegant blazer specially made for you for interviews or corporate business meetings. Pair it with trousers, and for weekends pair it with your favourite jeans with a round neck t-shirt and always look classy and confident. This blazer is designed in a way to enhance the powerful personality of the women. ZX3 Women's Regular Fit Poly Cotton Formal Blazer is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,399. Shop here

