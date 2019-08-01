Get a funny surprise

things-to-do

Five seasoned comedians will put up an improvised show in Bandra

Rohan Joshi

It was around 2014 that the comedy circuit in India really took off. What was just a "scene" then is now a full-fledged industry. And there were a bunch of early starters who broke through, names such as Rohan Joshi (in pic), Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Abish Mathew, Kenny Sebastian and Zakir Khan.

These people are now part of Improv Dream Team, and five of them will perform sets at a Bandra venue this weekend. The show will be improvised, to the extent that even the audience won't know which comedians will perform till the beginning of the show. But given their pedigree, chances are that you will be laughing no matter who they are.

On: August 2, 9 pm

At: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 499

