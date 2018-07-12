Get a glimpse of the longest eclipse on July 27th

On July 27 get ready for a two-hour total lunar eclipse, which will have the longest phase of totality of its kind in the past century at one hour and 43 minutes

This July is going to be quite eclipsed by the sun and moon. On July 13, a partial solar eclipse is expected to occur, while the end of the month will be marked by a truly magnanimous astral event - the occurrence of a total lunar eclipse whose phase of totality of its kind will be of the longest duration in the past century, close to two hours.

According to Arvind Paranjpye, director, Nehru Planetarium, the partial solar eclipse this Friday will not be visible from India and most other shores around the world since the moon's shadow will fall between Australia and Antarctica. Some places in Tasmania and the Antarctic coast might get a glimpse of the eclipse.

However, the July 27 total lunar eclipse will be one-of-a-kind. "The phase of totality during the total lunar eclipse will last for one hour and 43 minutes — the longest of its kind in the past century," said Paranjpye.

Explaining the three phases that occur during an eclipse, he said, "At 10.42 pm the penumbral phase will begin, followed by the umbral phase at 11.54 pm, wherein the shadow of the earth will fall on the moon. Totality starts at 1 am and the maximum eclipse will take place at 1.55 am." He explained that during totality, when the moon is in the complete shadow of the earth, the surface of the former will appear to be of a reddish hue. "This is a truly beautiful phenomenon and cannot be harmful at all to the eyes. One can use binoculars to witness the event as well," said Paranjpye.

Last eclipse of the year

The last eclipse of 2018 will be seen on August 11, after which a total lunar eclipse is slated to take place on January 21, 2019.

