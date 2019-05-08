Get a green thumb

things-to-do

The atrium of a mall in Kurla has been converted into a green canopy with the help of many bonsai instalments. Now, the mall will also conduct a bonsai art workshop for kids, organised by the Indian Bonsai Society, where participants will be introduced to the basics of bonsai development.

"My experience says that bonsai art is a stress buster. It pulls you into a philosophically aesthetic arena," says Sneh Prasar, chief governing councillor at the Indian Bonsai Society, who has been practising and teaching the art for about three decades. "Being close to nature has its own advantages. That is why the popularity of bonsai art is tremendous," he adds, explaining how it brings kids closer to nature in an appealing and creative way.

On: May 9, 11.30 am to 1 pm

At: Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kamani, Kurla West.

Call: 61801011

Log on to: phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai/promo/summercity

