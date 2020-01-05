Get a striped jacket just like Natasa Stankovic right now; shop here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Natasa Stankovic, who was last seen in a sizzling avatar grooving to the Bollywood beats with her ex Aly Goni on Nach Baliye, is currently making headlines for all the right reasons. Hardik Panday proposed Natasa on the New Year's, and the duo has started the year with a bang. The dancing diva sported a striped jacket, paired with a black crop top when Hardik Panday popped the question. Check this out!

Get this must-have jacket and here's how you can buy it.

Longline Shrug:

Don't miss this season a super, amazing, stunning and stylish striped shrug by Amazon. This is the perfect mix of fabulous fashion and great value. This beautiful shrug will give you a trendy look when clubbed with matching top, inner, leggings, jeans or anything you wish to! Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 399 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Cotton Striped Straight Shrug:

This cotton striped prince cut straight shrug is a perfect pick for this winter. With Mandarian flat collar, 3/4 Sleeves with cuff and straight hem also makes it good office wear. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 524 only. Shop here.

Women's Shrug:

Try something new that's perfect for the rugged trend that you are going to flaunt as you wear this shrug, in navy white, from Amazon. Fashioned using knit fabric, this shrug will not fail to catch your fancy at a single glance. Wear this shrug over any plain top and enhance the look of your attire. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 429 only. Shop here.

Blouson Loose Fit Shrug:

A stylish update on the sartorial look as you wear this shrug from the house of Serein. Modishly Tailored, this shrug will get you recognized for your ultimate taste in contemporary dressing. Wear it over a top and denim for an ultimate fashion statement. You can buy this at the discounted price of Rs 374 only on Amazon. Shop here.

