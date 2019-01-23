Get a taste of art

things-to-do

Two artists discuss their work with diners at a curated sit-down meal in a co-working space

Dia Mehta Bhupal

The usual format for discussions involving art can be a pretty staid affair. The speakers take centre stage, waxing eloquent on the aesthetics of different works, for instance. Meanwhile, a mute audience soaks this expertise in. Then, the floor is thrown open for questions, at the end of which there might be some wine and a few nibbles served.

But Art Bites, a new event at Ministry of New in collaboration with Cultivate Art, is going to turn this format on its head. It will involve a curated sit-down meal, with the two speakers chosen for the first edition — contemporary artist Dia Mehta Bhupal and space and design consultant Elsie Nanji — talking about their work even as the 25 members of the audience tuck into dishes that have been specially prepared based on conversations the chef had with Nanji and Bhupal.



Elsie Nanji

"Savor, famous for organising secret suppers in Mumbai, are in charge of the meal. It will be a unique culinary experience. The plates are made from recycled paper, for example, since Dia does a lot of work with that medium. And another dish will be presented with motifs like a tie because Elsie has designed many office spaces," reveals Marlies Bloemendaal, founder of Ministry of New.

On January 24, 7.30 pm

AT Ministry of New, Azad Maidan, Fort.

Call 66356505 COST Rs 2,950

