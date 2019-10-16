Get animated

Your favourite hub for classic French animation flicks is back with another dose of cine experiences. Alliance Française de Bombay will be screening animated films throughout the month in association with Association Française du Cinéma d'Animation (AFCA), the French Institute in India (IFI) and the Lycée Français International de Mumbai (LFIM). The festival celebrates the 18th Edition of the Celebration of Animated Films. Some of the films include Dilili à Paris by Michel Ocelot and Wardi by Mats Grorud. All the movies will be subtitled in English.

On October 16 to 17, 6.30 pm; Other shows on October 24 and 25

At Alliance Française Auditorium, Churchgate.

Note: No registration required for attendance

Free

