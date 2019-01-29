Get away from the bustle at this weekend safari in Lonavla

things-to-do

Rajmachi Fort

A getaway from the bustling city is something we all look forward to. Put in the thrill of a trek and an opportunity to explore a historical fort, and that is a plan you wouldn’t want to miss. The Rajmachi Trail by Trip 360 takes you to the twin fortresses ne­s­tled in the rugged Sahyadri mountains. The Shriwardhan Ballekilla and Manaranjan Balekilla are situated 2,700m above sea level between Karjat and Lonavala. The trip encourages first-time trekkers, and you can also take a walk through the dense forest en route to the fort.

On: February 2, 9 am to February 3, 5 pm

At: Lonavla Railway Station, Siddharth Nagar, Lonavla.

Call: 9930086252

Cost: Rs 2,999

