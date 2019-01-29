Get away from the bustle at this weekend safari in Lonavla
The Rajmachi Trail by Trip 360 takes you to the twin fortresses neÃÂsÃÂtled in the rugged Sahyadri mountains
A getaway from the bustling city is something we all look forward to. Put in the thrill of a trek and an opportunity to explore a historical fort, and that is a plan you wouldn’t want to miss. The Rajmachi Trail by Trip 360 takes you to the twin fortresses nestled in the rugged Sahyadri mountains. The Shriwardhan Ballekilla and Manaranjan Balekilla are situated 2,700m above sea level between Karjat and Lonavala. The trip encourages first-time trekkers, and you can also take a walk through the dense forest en route to the fort.
On: February 2, 9 am to February 3, 5 pm
At: Lonavla Railway Station, Siddharth Nagar, Lonavla.
Call: 9930086252
Cost: Rs 2,999
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Raj Thackeray's son Amit's wedding was a grand affair