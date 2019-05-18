Get back in the game

May 18, 2019

This workshop for women is for those planning to kick off the second innings of their career

Women who wear the mantle of a mother may face roadblocks that won't let them return to work. The Back to Work workshop seeks to help them with sessions including a two-hour self-discovery exercise, group discussions and individual coaching that will help participants realise their long term goals and give them an idea of how to approach short-term milestones to get there. It will be conducted by trainer and motivational speaker Alpa Teli.

ON May 22, 10 am to 5 pm
AT Pearl Residency, Opposite Honda Showroom, Prabhadevi.
CALL 9820671716 COST R5,000

