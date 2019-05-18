Get back in the game

things-to-do

This workshop for women is for those planning to kick off the second innings of their career

Women who wear the mantle of a mother may face roadblocks that won't let them return to work. The Back to Work workshop seeks to help them with sessions including a two-hour self-discovery exercise, group discussions and individual coaching that will help participants realise their long term goals and give them an idea of how to approach short-term milestones to get there. It will be conducted by trainer and motivational speaker Alpa Teli.

ON May 22, 10 am to 5 pm

AT Pearl Residency, Opposite Honda Showroom, Prabhadevi.

CALL 9820671716 COST R5,000

