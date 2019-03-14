Get back to studies, Rahul Khanna tells distracted Instagram fan

bollywood

Rahul Khanna has quite a few fans on Instagram who regularly follow his updates. Here's what happened when the actor shared a shirtless picture

Rahul Khanna. Pic/Rahul Khanna's Instagram account

Rahul Khanna's latest shirtless photo on Instagram has left his fans swooning - and a few distracted - and he responded wittily to many of them. The photo of the actor, only clad in a pair of red shorts as he crouches on the side of a river against a picture-perfect jungle backdrop, had garnered over 14,600 likes and over 400 comments.

Rahul, the son of late Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna, responded to some of the comments. To a fan, who wrote, "Oh my heart, forgot how to breathe because my lungs were beating in my head and my nerves were tangling around my stomach and butterflies flew out of my mouth and all you did was turn back and smile. @mrkhanna," he said, "This would make a fascinating medical case study!"

As a fan complained of distraction from studying after seeing the photo, Rahul advised, "Please close Instagram and get back to the books", and told another who cited a loss of interest in work, "Can you take the day off?"

"Well, this looks straight out of a non-published version of The Jungle Book," said another follower and Rahul said it was his favourite movie.

