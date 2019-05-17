Get baked in Bandra

things-to-do

Dig into treats while taking a tour of the suburb's bakeries

Take a round of popular bakeries offering sweet and savoury treats, along with hot and cold beverages and gourmet ice-creams, in the second edition of Bandra Bake Trail.

Explore the neighbourhood as you walk past key landmarks and try out various dishes, including ones served at a tea party at the Portuguese-style villa at Candies, at an interactive cake-tasting session with Rachel Goenka at Sassy Teaspoon, and at a masterclass on coffee brewing with Jaykrut Shah at Coffee by Di Bella.

ON May 18, 6 pm onwards Meeting point Candies, 5AA Pali Hill, Next to Learners Academy School, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST '1,500

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates