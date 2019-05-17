Get baked in Bandra

Updated: May 17, 2019, 07:48 IST | The Guide Team

Dig into treats while taking a tour of the suburb's bakeries

Get baked in Bandra

Take a round of popular bakeries offering sweet and savoury treats, along with hot and cold beverages and gourmet ice-creams, in the second edition of Bandra Bake Trail.

Explore the neighbourhood as you walk past key landmarks and try out various dishes, including ones served at a tea party at the Portuguese-style villa at Candies, at an interactive cake-tasting session with Rachel Goenka at Sassy Teaspoon, and at a masterclass on coffee brewing with Jaykrut Shah at Coffee by Di Bella.

ON May 18, 6 pm onwards Meeting point Candies, 5AA Pali Hill, Next to Learners Academy School, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
COST '1,500

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbaimumbai

A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK