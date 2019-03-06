Get booked

things-to-do

Set yourself up with a random book for a date that will open you up to new literature

How often do we actually judge a book by its cover and stay clear of what could possibly be a really inspirational title? Be part of the second year anniversary of a blind book date, and get your hands on a random book picked by in-house curators. These surprise titles will have include a few hints mentioned on the brown paper the book that it’s packaged in. Also enjoy a line-up of talented performers as you spend the evening with books, fellow readers and fandom nerds.

AT: Levi’s Lounge, Unit 2, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

ON: March 10, 4 pm to 7 pm

CALL: 9930772442

LOG ON TO: insider.in (to RSVP)

