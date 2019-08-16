Get bugged

things-to-do

A trail in Sanjay Gandhi National Park will introduce participants to the micro-fauna in the urban forest

Yam fly, which can be spotted at Nagla Block

There is an invisible world at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) that remains dormant in the summer. It consists of thousands of micro-fauna such as various bugs and insects that stay beneath the ground when the sun is oppressive. But once the monsoon hits, they come out of their homes to feast on the flowers that blossom in the rain. This makes it the best time to observe them, and a trail this weekend aims to do exactly that.

It will take place at SGNP's Nagla Block since that's an area that is still largely untouched by picnickers and other human invaders. Organiser Sachin Rane tells us, "The only visitors who usually head there are photographers and naturalists. This is because the mirco-fauna there is really interesting compared to the rest of the park. There are also many different types of birds and butterflies, of which the yam fly is especially beautiful. My team and I have in fact spotted at least 125 varieties of butterflies there, including one called guava blue."



A slug moth

He adds that the insects — apart from numerous types of beetles — include katydids, the species locusts and grasshoppers fall under. Plus, there are various bugs that Nagla Block is famous for. Rane also says that the monsoon flowers that the insects feed on are beautiful in themselves. The whole trail will take about three hours. So sign up for it to spend some time in the midst of creatures who also inhabit this megacity, outside of its 1.84 crore people.

ON August 18, 7.30 am

Meeting point Hotel Fountain, Varsava, Mira Road.

CALL 8898114024

Cost Rs 399

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates