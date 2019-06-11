Get clued in to a party

things-to-do

Turn into an Agatha Christie character at an event where 15 guests get to figure who killed the butler over good wine and eats

Participants at the event will have to solve the mystery collectively

Reading an Agatha Christie novel is a bit like having chips. Once you open the packet — or the book — it's difficult not to finish the entire thing in one go. And an event in Bandra this weekend is right up your alley if you, too, are a fan of her work and of detective stories in general.

It's a party that's themed on a murder mystery, where the butler is found to have been poisoned after all the guests arrive. Each of the guests in attendance will be assigned the role of a character with some connection to the victim. "A person called Mr Anderson, for instance, is an old, rich man with a tragic past. He's married to a 35-year-old gold digger who's a complete socialite. Then we have the butler's lawyer who possesses his will. But he also has a shady secret with the butler, because his daughter had fallen in love with him and he cheated on her, breaking her heart. There's also a singer called Britney Speared, whose family heirloom the victim had stolen, though no one could ever prove that he did," says corporate trainer Archana Ramanathan, who's conceived of the plot that will be played out at the event that the folks behind Tall Tales, a storytelling series, will organise.



Archana Ramanathan

Ramanathan adds that once the people at the party settle down, they will have three rounds by when to figure out who the murderer is. As the game progresses, they will be given confidentiality notes about each of the characters that will offer clues about the killer's identity. The villain himself will know of his role from the outset. So, it's up to him or her to throw the others off track.

A prize will eventually be handed over either to the people at the party in case they solve the mystery, or to the murderer if they don't. There will also be a prize for the person who essays the role of his or her character the best, apart from wine and snacks being served. So, if that sounds like your cup of non-poisoned tea, then register for the event to find out the secret location in Bandra where it will be held, before putting your thinking cap on.

ON June 16, 6 pm

AT The address in Bandra will be revealed after registration.

Log On To allevents.in

Cost Rs 1,000

