Get fit with Hina Khan! Easy ways to work out using household items
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan has been working out using things found at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Take a cue from the actress and get fit!
With gyms and workout studios being shut during the coronavirus lockdown, people have been looking for new ways to keep fit right at home. While many have taken to yoga, as not everybody has gym equipment at home, others have made the most of the items found at home to work out and stay in shape.
As we all know, Hina Khan loves to work out, so not even the lockdown could keep her away from sweating it out! The actress, too, decided to keep fit during the lockdown with some household items.
Also read: Hina Khan-Starrer Unlock Teaser Introduces The Deviant World Of Dark Web
Here's a picture of Hina Khan using the bars on the sides of the staircase to exercise. Wearing a pink training top and striped gym slacks, Hina can be seen hard at work!
View this post on Instagram
Moving on to when Hina Khan used the balcony at home to do some lat pulldowns and other gruelling exercises. It's quite inspirational to see Hina sweat it out no matter the circumstances!
View this post on Instagram
#QuarantineWorkout Don’t count the days Make the days count.. #WorkOutInStyle #WorkOutWithHinaKhan
Then, Hina Khan did some Barre Pilates just showing us how cool it can be to exercise at home! Who needs a gym when you got a good, solid 'barre' at home? Sharing a couple of pictures, Hina Khan wrote, "Meet me at the Barre... No no I mean for #BarrePilates Coz the best hour of the day is at the Barre... #PilatesGirl #BarreWorkout #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #Fasting #WorkoutInRamadan #FitGirls #Balance #Agility #stability [sic]"
And for those who are wondering just how Barre Pilates is done, fret not. Hina shared a video of her doing the exercises, too!
View this post on Instagram
I know I know, it seems very easy when u look at it.. My reaction was exactly the same when my Pilates instructor @shefalishirke gave me a demo and explained the exercise.. buuttttt trust me guys it’s not that simple..when you lift your feet up in the air and your entire body weight lies on the tips of your toes or max to max on the balls of your feet.. you hv to keep going and continue to pulse, squat, releve and many other forms of barre exercises, without breaking the flow.. #TryItToBelieveIt And Barre is just a prop to balance, you can’t put your weight on the barre.. Rule no 1 ðÂÂÂ A very effective workout to strengthen and tone your muscles, and definitely improves your posture.. #WorkoutWithHinaKhan #PilatesGirl #Beginner #BodyBalance
Hina Khan then used the bar to practise some yogasanas as well. On International Yoga Day, Hina shared a few pictures and wrote, "Move your body and still your Mind... Lengthen, strengthen, Rise, feel Taller and Peaceful... #happyinternationalyogaday"
So are you motivated to start working out yet? If these easy ways to exercise at home using household items don't motivate you, we don't know what will!
Also read: Ekta Kapoor Ropes In Hina Khan And Surbhi Chandna For Naagin 5?
On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in Hacked, a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. She will be next seen in ZEE5's movie Unlock, which also stars Kushal Tandon and is set to release on June 27.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Television actress Hina Khan, who became a household name after her stint as Akshara in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was born in Jammu and Kashmir on October 2, 1987. She studied MBA in an institute at Gurugram. (All photos/Hina Khan's official Instagram account)
-
After working for eight long years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan took the bold step to quit the daily show and participate in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.
-
Hina Khan undoubtedly won several hearts with her performances and with the reality show, she broke her onscreen 'bahu' image to let her fans see her real side. She became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 11.
-
Hina Khan is among the small screen's most beautiful actresses. She stepped into the telly world with the TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' in 2009. Hina was the lead actress of the show till 2016, which gave her recognition. There were talks about Hina Khan leaving 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' after reports of her apparently difficult behaviour surfaced.
-
Soon, Hina Khan appeared in the short film 'SmartPhone' by Ankoosh Bhatt. It is said that Hina wasn't chosen based on her acting skills. Her powerful personality in the Bigg Boss 11 house, got her this short film.
-
Hina Khan also received appreciation for her work on Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai. She was also a part of the sixth season of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye'. She even participated in the eighth season of the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' and was among its strongest contestants.
-
Hina Khan has tried hands-on judging a reality show too! She was a celebrity judge on 'Masterchef - Kitchen Ke Superstars' in 2013.
-
Hina Khan was involved in a lot of fights during her stint in the reality show. Defending it, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said: "What you see is only 45 minutes of what happens all day. At times all you hear is part of a conversation. At times things are said by someone else that you don't know about or how the conversation started. There are many things that were said in a different sense and interpreted in a different sense."
-
Hina Khan was considered one of the most stylish contestants during her stint on Bigg Boss 11. She made sure that her outfit does not repeat any single day.
-
Post her stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Hina Khan succeeded in making a different identity of herself. She has proven herself as a fashionista considering her sartorial choices in the Bigg Boss house and so on. The small screen actress keeps treating her fans with pretty pictures of hers on social media.
-
Hina Khan is reportedly in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal. But, both refer to each other as friends. He was seen on a special episode of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' with Hina Khan as well.
-
Did you know that Hina Khan featured on the list of 50 sexiest women in Asia between 2013 to 2017? So much is her popularity that Khan even made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in style in 2019.
-
Hina Khan not only walked the red carpet but was also a speaker at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
-
Hina Khan was invited to be a part of a panel organized by the India Pavilion. Hina joined the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi.
-
"It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet, but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content," Hina said in a statement.
-
"Makers from across the world come and present their work and you have some of the best of creative minds meeting all in one place. I am grateful to have the opportunity to not only be present amongst the best of creative minds, but also to be sharing my thoughts on cinema, my upcoming film and the journey so far, with them," she said before heading to the festival.
-
Fiction and reality TV shows, music videos, films and web series, Hina Khan has done it all. But showbiz wasn't a planned move. She has confessed that entertainment happened by chance.
-
"Entertainment happened by chance to me and the journey so far has been wonderful. My dream is to continue growing as an actor, to transcend boundaries and work on projects which are across the world," Hina told IANS.
-
Hina Khan made her digital debut on the web series Damaged 2 in 2020. Damaged is a psychological crime drama. Season 1 featured Amruta Khanvilkar as the lead actress, who won a lot of appreciation for her role of a serial killer.
-
After Damaged 2, Hina Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. Having carved her space as a star on television in the past, she feels her career is on the right path. "I think I am on the right path because I always say that there has to be a bouquet or variety that I would like to present to my viewers. That is why I make sure I don't stick to just television or films. Although I am going to make my Hindi film debut on February 7, it is important to also be in the digital space because that is what people love nowadays. People want to watch you everywhere on their cellphone, downloading the app," said Hina.
-
Khan is looking forward to Hacked, which explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. The film also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. The film will release on February 7.
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Hina Khan!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan is known to be a style diva of the Television industry and as the actress is set to make her Bollywood debut with Hacked this week, we take a look at her journey in the showbiz, with candid photos which prove why she is one of the sexiest women in Asia. Check it out!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe