Get fit with Hina Khan! Easy ways to work out using household items

With gyms and workout studios being shut during the coronavirus lockdown, people have been looking for new ways to keep fit right at home. While many have taken to yoga, as not everybody has gym equipment at home, others have made the most of the items found at home to work out and stay in shape.

As we all know, Hina Khan loves to work out, so not even the lockdown could keep her away from sweating it out! The actress, too, decided to keep fit during the lockdown with some household items.

Here's a picture of Hina Khan using the bars on the sides of the staircase to exercise. Wearing a pink training top and striped gym slacks, Hina can be seen hard at work!

Moving on to when Hina Khan used the balcony at home to do some lat pulldowns and other gruelling exercises. It's quite inspirational to see Hina sweat it out no matter the circumstances!

Then, Hina Khan did some Barre Pilates just showing us how cool it can be to exercise at home! Who needs a gym when you got a good, solid 'barre' at home? Sharing a couple of pictures, Hina Khan wrote, "Meet me at the Barre... No no I mean for #BarrePilates Coz the best hour of the day is at the Barre... #PilatesGirl #BarreWorkout #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #Fasting #WorkoutInRamadan #FitGirls #Balance #Agility #stability [sic]"

And for those who are wondering just how Barre Pilates is done, fret not. Hina shared a video of her doing the exercises, too!

Hina Khan then used the bar to practise some yogasanas as well. On International Yoga Day, Hina shared a few pictures and wrote, "Move your body and still your Mind... Lengthen, strengthen, Rise, feel Taller and Peaceful... #happyinternationalyogaday"

So are you motivated to start working out yet? If these easy ways to exercise at home using household items don't motivate you, we don't know what will!

On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in Hacked, a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. She will be next seen in ZEE5's movie Unlock, which also stars Kushal Tandon and is set to release on June 27.

