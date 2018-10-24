Get floored

things-to-do

An iconic floorings company will introduce participants to the art of tile making at a workshop this weekend

Tile making

We've heard people tell us to keep our feet on the ground, metaphorically of course; but literally speaking, we've never quite given our flooring its due. For, the purpose of tiling goes beyond just covering surfaces or making them look pretty. One of the oldest forms of decorative art — with history that can be traced back to Egypt in the 4th millennium BC — they carve an identity for any structure they support. And this Saturday, one of India's oldest flooring companies, Bharat Floorings, will conduct their first-ever workshop hoping to introduce participants to the art of tile-making and design.

Firdaus Variava, vice-chairman of the organisation, and Ashwin Mallya, head of design, will conduct the workshop. "We decided to do this because the exercise is rather unusual. People don't consider cement to be a decorative material, and we aim to introduce them to cement as a medium. Today, the latest development we are witnessing is the increasing use of patterned tiles — a good design at an affordable price," Variava tells us.



Firdaus Variava

The two-hour session is meant to be a fun activity, and is beginner-friendly, not harder than the material, for sure. Plus, there's sumptuous food to be had after completion. "Attendees can just have fun with cement and experiment with wall tiling and coasters. They can try out different shapes using Turkish molds. At the end of the day, after they've finished making the tiles, it will have to be left at the venue to dry for 48 hours. And then they have some DIY material to take home," he says.

On October 27, 11 am

At The A, One IndiaBulls, Tower 2A, 8th floor, Lower Parel.

Cost Rs 1,900 (Including breakfast, material and the take-home of tiles and two coasters)

