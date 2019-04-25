Get grilled

food

Make the most of the summers this year at this Saturday afternoon session that will feature unlimited barbecue, beer and electronic music

Slow cooked sticky ribs

Irrespective of whether you're planning to have some fun in the sun, summertime isn't anyone's most favourite time of the year. Also thanks to the heat, something we can all agree on is that the afternoon is the worst time of the day to step out.

But you can spend the hottest part of the day in the coolest way possible this weekend as char grilled beats, a heady combination of tasty food and foot-thumping music brings with it some truly chilled out ways to beat the heat, including offers on unlimited barbecue, beer and other a la carte items.



Paloma Monappa

Giving the session a musical high will be DJs Paloma Monnappa, Nathan Thomas and Krishna Luthria who are better known by their stage names Paloma, NATE08 and Potter.

If that isn't enough, the event will include a comic-making workshop by Madhav Nair, an artist from Bengaluru whose work is published under the name deadtheduck.

"With our killer artist lineup and varied workshops, we want to introduce our patrons to quality music and art along with our signature delicious, juicy grills which regulars have indulged in over the years," says Mayank Bhatt, business head.

AT: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West.

ON: April 27, 12 pm to 6 pm

CALL: 7506394243

