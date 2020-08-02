Get groovin'

Chingari

With over two crore users, this app has place not just for creating entertaining content, but also for trending and entertainment news and memes, quotes and shayaris, WhatsApp status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos. Available in English and multiple Indian languages, Chingari pays its users based on how viral their content is—a plus for creators.

Instagram Reels

Here is where the influencer crowd migrated to the most. While a section of anti-TikTokers is not enjoying this migration of TikTok kind of content, most creators are having a great time creating 15-second videos, and editing it by choosing from a range of filters, Augumented Reality effects and audio files.

Moj by ShareChat

While the ShareChat App has been around for a while, their new offering, Moj, is ambitious. It aims to be the Indian 'TikTok' and is doing everything in the book to fill the gap in the market. It has the famous 'lip-syncing' features, along with the ability to download videos and upload 15-second clips that can be beautified with filters.

Roposo

Available in English and nine Indian languages, a TV-like experience with hands-free scrolling and a full-screen view, Roposo is luring creators to become stars. Express every mood, get creative with fascinating desi GIF stickers, voice-over and music for your videos and photos. There are channels like the Bazaar, Fashion Quotient, Beats, Top-notch, look-good-feel-good, and rangoli. Take your pick and get on stage.

Mitron

Despite being doused in controversy for not being an Indian app, Mitron has been listed again on App Store and has been downloaded by over one crore users already after the founders issued a clarification. Designed for people to showcase their innovative videos in line with the company's theme of light humour, Mitron provides an easy interface for users to create, edit and share their videos and at the same time browse through a library from across the globe.

