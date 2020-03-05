Get high on Holi

With Holi around the corner, it's that time of the year when thandais are in vogue. Some like it with bhang. Others prefer playing it safe. If you fall under the latter bracket, but would still like to feel a light buzz, make the kokum thandai cocktail that Abhijeet Badatya, bartender at Grand Hyatt Goa, has created. "We use vodka as the liquor since it doesn't change the taste of the thandai," Badatya says.

Kokum thandai cocktail

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the powder mix

1/2 tbs cardamom powder or 2-3 pods of green cardamom

1 tbs poppy seeds

2 tbs fennel seeds

1/2 tbs black peppercorns

Saffron (optional)

2 tbs roasted watermelon seeds or sunflower seeds

A pinch of nutmeg

For the drink

Half cup kokum syrup

60 ml vodka

750 ml almond milk

2 tbs raw sugar or palm sugar to taste

For garnishing

1 tsp kokum syrup

Nutmeg

Instructions

Soak kokum in water for two hours prior serving.

Roast spices and seeds lightly on a tawa.

Grind the roasted mix into a fine paste.

Add saffron and a pinch of nutmeg to the paste.

Add kokum infused water to the paste.

Muddle the paste with almond milk.

Shake vodka and ice and mix it well with the muddled mixture

Serve the same in a margarita glass, garnishing it with nutmeg and kokum syrup.

