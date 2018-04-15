Get highlights of coffee hues on short bob cut hair

Here're some hair colour and cut trends from the experts!

It is the season to play with your hair and experiment with the haircuts like bobs, lob and blobs. Colour your tresses in hues of coffee, gold, and sun kissed highlights, suggest experts.



Samay Dutta, Director at Noir, and Agnes Chen, technical head of Streax Professional, have listed some of tips and trends:



Spring is back and with the season we are keeping the style short and stylish with haircuts like bobs, lob and blobs which is a concoction of a bob and lob, styled with fringes and layers and more blunt cuts. This season it is all going to be about short bobs or mid-length bobs with waves and fringes giving an altogether new feel to the look.



The mix of the 1990s with a modern appeal can create a statement itself. Not just the trends are repeating but it is repeated with a twist of changes in colours or the texture of the hair.



Balayage in the front-facing section is another new trend of colouring this spring. Caramel highlights is another go to trend this spring and people wanting to experiment bold trends can opt for colours like nirvana blonde.



Colour with confidence, pick hues of coffee, gold, blonde, sun kissed highlights this season. It's the

perfect way to lighten up your locks and keep it cool.



To combat the harsh impact of the rays of the sun, use hair care products and masks that will protect and nourish your mane. It is essential to get your hands-on products packed with UV protection especially coloured hair given that the sun can not only reduce moisture but cause hair colour to fade.



Style your hair with products that will retain moisture in your hair, and not strip your hair of its natural oils. Make sure you use styling products that will make you shine right through the summer season.



Wear your hair in careless random waves and curls, works very well in the scorching heat. Then you need not worry about straightened hair getting wavy due to the sweat and grime. You can have luscious locks all along the way. Try these fun steps and get ready to have the most amazing summer mane this season.





