Get hiking ready with these five gears

Gear up for a fun hiking trip with these five products from Amazon

In a world full of chaos and constant stimulation, it’s hard to maintain a balance between the emotional and mental state of mind. Trekking and Hiking is the best way to reap the benefits of what nature offers. The elements whip us into shape and help us sweat out our frustrations. If you plan on taking this advice then here's a list of things you must pack for your next trek or hike.

1. Ethics Sport Shoes

Ethics brings to you this pair of sports shoes for your daily wear and activity. The shoes have been designed for men who need a pair of comfortable footwear for their day trips. The shoes are made from synthetic material. It is available in a shade of black and features an EVA sole and a lace up closure. You can buy this Ethics Sport Shoes at a discounted price for Rs 399. Shop here

2. Quechua Hiking Trousers

Designed for the mountain hiker looking for lightweight, breathable and flexible trousers. Light and breathable, the stretchy areas provide freedom of movement. Semi-elasticated waist, stretchy area on knees and above buttocks. Lightweight synthetic fabric that wicks away perspiration from the body. Trousers that can be easily converted into shorts using the zip. 2 years warranty. You can buy these Quechua Hiking Trousers at a discounted price for Rs 1,999. Shop here

3. Mufubu Rucksack

These bags are ultra lightweight comes with one main compartment having the capacity of approx 55 Ltr, big enough to carry 17 inch laptop, books, clothes, camping gear; with front pocket, top zipper pocket and two side net pouch pockets along with two adjustable compression straps above in order to adjust the width of the bag as per your requirement. Makes it a perfect Day Backpack. You can buy this Mufubu Rucksack at a discounted price for Rs 849. Shop here

4. Quechua Fleece Jacket

The purpose of the fleece component is to trap air thanks to the volume created by its texture (termed as 'brushed' when it consists of loops), this air keeps the body warm with its natural insulating properties. You can buy this Quechua Fleece Jacket at a discounted price for Rs 999. Shop here

5. Quechua Waterproof Rain Jacket

Made for the nature hiker looking for extra protection against wind and rain. This very flattering woman’s hiking jacket is fitted at the waist. The waterproof coating (2 000 mm). Main seams sealed. Hood. Ventilation area upper back: the air circulates which limits condensation. You can buy this Quechua Waterproof Rain Jacket at a discounted price for Rs 1,499. Shop here

