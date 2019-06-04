Get in shape with these five easy workout requirements

health-fitness

Staying fit just got easy with these five amazing products from Amazon

Representational image

Exercise is excellent for improving various aspects of our physical wellbeing and for our emotional and mental health. Regular workouts can help you balance your physical and mental wellbeing. If you're looking to improve your health and fitness, here's a list of products you should add to your daily workout routine.

1. KORE Dumbbells Kits

A combination of gym equipment for the perfect workout with high durability and long lasting making it a perfect muscle builder. You can buy this KORE Dumbbells Kits at a discounted price for Rs 1,737. Shop here

2. ShoppoWorld Pull Reducer

Say Goodbye to those extra calories, flabby muscles and high girth size. Now you can get a trimmer body, toned muscles and a healthier you with Waist Reducer. Foot Rally keyed force with high elasticity made of special materials, its proper use mainly based on a combination of pedal and chain. The chest can better and more comprehensive exercise muscles, particularly helpful exercise waist. Moderate exercise intensity, while effectively avoiding the bombs hurt themselves and others, to make your body look fit. You can buy this ShoppoWorld Pull Reducer at a discounted price for Rs 499. Shop here

3. Fitkit Hand Grip Pair

Fitkit Hand Grip offers great forearm workouts! The rubber grips on the handles help prevent it from accidentally slipping out of your hand when it gets sweaty. Built with the best quality materials and enhanced spring to endure long-term and frequent use. The spring is heavy duty and securely attached. When in use, it has a smooth and quiet motion. This hand grip builds strength in your fingers, wrists, elbows and forearms. It improves dexterity and helps to relieve stress. You can buy this Fitkit Hand Grip Pair at a discounted price for Rs 599. Shop here

4.DIABLO Iron Kettlebell

The built-to-last kettlebell features high-quality solid cast-iron construction. Its durable design ensures safe, reliable performance from one workout to the next, so you can keep the focus on your in-the-zone routine. The kettlebell’s gently curved handle comes with a textured surface to help ensure a secure, comfortable grip and enhanced control. Its wide handle can be held with one hand or two for endless workout options. The cast-iron kettlebell provides a painted exterior for increased durability and strength, plus effective protection against corrosion. The painted surface also promotes a better grip. You can buy this DIABLO Iron Kettlebell at a discounted price for Rs 379. Shop here

5. Multifunction Pull Rope

The Revoflex AB Exerciser, is ideal for abs, chest, back, arms, shoulders, thighs and glutes. Offers up to 6 different levels of training and 44 different exercises. Moving forward increases the tension in the assisted bidirectional power bands, generating greater resistance and a more strenuous workout. Moving backward slowly releases the accumulated tension, helping you return to the original position easily and effortlessly. Flexible sliding wheels on the sides with sponge coated handles for better grip and comfort. Develops your chest, back, arms, shoulders and abs in one movement. You can buy this Multifunction Pull Rope at a discounted price for Rs 599. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates