Get into the game

things-to-do

Sign up for a real-world clue hunt with your friends to learn more about this city

Here's a chance to earn bragging rights with your pals and learn about your city along the way. A new platform blends virtual elements and reality into a scavenging game where you'll be hunting for landmarks and po­ints of interest from real lo­cations. This weekend's ev­ent will take place at Fort, Mumbai.

Organised by Gamifyi, a Be­n­galuru-based mobile app, the event aims to educate people ab­out the heritage of their ci­ty. Every che­c­kpoint you must fi­nd to progress to the next, will involve performing a task like checking in or clicking a picture of the location. The app then provides you with trivia, before you move on to the next clue.

"Learning is the core idea and part of the process," says Shruti Pillai, the business head at Gamifyi, adding that such interactive sessions help people learn more. The app provides an independently functioning system where participants can choose any of the pre-selected time slots. "Nowadays, experiences are a thing," remarks Pillai, comparing and bettering the experience to that of a local guide's tour.

When expanding to new locations, the organisation sends out a team to gather information before the route and tasks of the challenge are decided. The challenge is then pushed to the app as a separate downloadable element. Open to everyone who owns a smartphone, the app welcomes participants to sign up individually, or in groups of up to four people in a single team.

On June 1 and 2, 7 am to 5 pm

At Asiatic Society, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Horniman Circle.

Log on to gamifyi.com

Cost Rs 380

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates