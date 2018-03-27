Get into the spirit of Easter with a walk around Mumbai's suburbs

Get into the spirit of the festival as the city's favourite surburb readies to ring in the celebrations



Alisha Sadikot (in red) with a group at a previous walk in Bandra

For those who like to soak in the spirit of Easter, a walk around Bandra might be the best way to live the experience. Travel company Trip 360 has roped in city historian Alisha Sadikot who will take participants around the suburb. She gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

> Explore the remains of the 17th century Portuguese fort, known as the Bandra Fort, where Portuguese soldiers faced off against the East India Company from across the bay on the islands of Worli and Mahim.

> Listen to popular traditions associated with the statue of Mary at Mount Mary Church known for her wish-granting powers.

> Look for a Bombay Plague cross, erected as protection from the disease that hit the city and Bandra in late 19th century. A small plaque records the year 1898 and seeks deliverance from the 'pestilence'.

On March 31, 8 am onwards

Starting point Land's End, Bandra West. to

Register www.insider.in

Cost Rs.950

