Get into the zone

In December last year, when we took the kids to EsselWorld in Gorai, they accused us of planning the trip for our own selfish pleasure. "There is nothing much for us here. And the spiralling queues are taking the whole fun out of the trip," both my kids had complained in unison.

Honestly, we felt guilty too. Barring a few interesting kids' rides, there wasn't enough to keep them entertained. But it seems like our silent prayers have been answered. Within the premise, EsselWorld now has Tic Tac Tot! that claims to be the city's largest experiential play area for kids up to 10 years old, and The Guide got to review it first-hand before they open their doors tomorrow.

We quite like the aquatic theme decor of this state-of-the-art, fully air-conditioned 10,000 sq ft space. Think cool blue-and-white coloured walls and soft floors interspersed with projections of sea animals. The country's first Projection Slides has children slice through the image of fruits, or create ripples in a waterfall while sliding. Other play areas include a coconut tree-merry-go-round, Lego and workshop tables, boxing bags, building blocks, challenge rings and slings, and about 20 different wall mounted games. The Ocean Ball lets your child play, fall, swirl and bounce in a pool of more than 70,000 balls. You can even pick one and throw at the projected screen to score points.

The play area is strictly for kids, and parents can either watch them from the café or through the CCTV monitor screens in the lobby area. Retired flight lieutenant Anand Lamdhade, senior vice president, New Projects, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt Ltd says, "The idea is to ensure a safe environment for children to enjoy care-free games while developing their motor skills. Hygiene is top priority, with regular sanitisation of the space and of the equipment using special gear and machines. The trained staff, in-house café and restrooms mean children don't have to leave the video-monitored area. This also ensures that adults can continue to enjoy their time in the amusement park without worrying about their child's safety."

The Guide's top 3 picks

VR Games

Catering to new-age kids, the friendly pink and blue robots offered a fun and intuitive game of basketball that had to be played while wearing virtual-reality headsets and handled with a remote control. With every hit, they scored a point and while it took some time to get used to the screen, it took convincing for the kids to leave the console.

3/5

Stick Wall

Taking the trampoline to the next level and bringing to life your inner Spiderman, the stick-wall was a favourite. Children need to wear a special velcro suit and keep jumping on the trampoline, then spring themselves on the Velcro wall to get stuck there like superheroes. Then watching them try and pull themselves off the wall is a laugh riot in itself.

3.5/5

Dramebaaz

This zone allows role-play so that children can take up assumed roles in the set-up of a hospital, fire brigade, supermarket and bank. Appropriate costumes and props are provided and it's the perfect place to make new friends. We liked the simplicity of this zone. Thankfully, not everything is virtual, at least not yet.

3/5

Dos and don'ts

Ensure your children wear socks at the venue.

Guide them about indoor play etiquette. No pushing; follow queues; take turns. Most importantly, teach them the concept of good touch and bad touch.

Ask children to approach the staff in case of any inconvenience. Make sure they stay hydrated at all times. Soft play can be taxing.

Don't keep your kids unattended for too long, especially if they aren't used to it. Track them either through CCTVs or at the viewing cafe.

Don't go sick. In times like these (and even otherwise), we all know what that means.

Opens March 8, 10 am to 6.30 pm

At Tic Tac Tot!, EsselWorld, Gorai.

Call 61589888

Log on to esselworld.in

Cost Rs 390 per visit

