Get Janhvi Kapoor's thigh-high slit maxi dress look at affordable price

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the B-town newbies that has inspired many with her casual fashion sense. The actress was spotted at the gym in a thigh-high slit maxi dress in Bandra

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a thigh-high slit maxi dress at the gym in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress looked pretty when snapped in a buttoned maxi dress by the paparazzi. The Dhadak actress is the new trendsetter for all fashion lovers out there, and her every outing with oh-so-cool casual looks have inspired many.

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor nailed the summer look with utmost perfection.

Crepe Multi-Floral Print Front High Slit Maxi Dress

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress from Rozveh. This maxi dress is available on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 650 only. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Shop here.

Front Slit Long Maxi Dress

Multicoloured maxi long dress with floral print and a front slit will make you the fashionista of the group. Get a similar look like Janhvi Kapoor at the discounted price of Rs 759 only. Shop here.

Women's Solid Buttoned Down Full-Length Long Flared Maxi Dress

If you wish to ditch the printed one or too bored to go for a multicoloured dress, get this solid coloured down full-length flared maxi dress only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 849 only. Shop here.

Cotton Shirt Dress

This Multicolored with a green base cotton checkered buttoned belted midi shirt dress has a round neck and rolled up half sleeves, which will make you look super cool to fit into the summer trends. You can get this at the discounted price of Rs 1169 only. Shop here.

