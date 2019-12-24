Get Janhvi Kapoor's thigh-high slit maxi dress look at affordable price

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Be it gym workout, casual outings or special events, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to impress the fashion police. Recently, Janhvi graced the screening of Ghost Stories at a popular multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. For the event, Janhvi, who is known for her chic style statement opted for a thigh-high slit bodycon outfit. She completed her look with white high heels and open hair.

Full-Length Long Flared Maxi Dress

If you wish to ditch the printed one or too bored to go for a multicoloured dress, get this solid coloured down full-length flared maxi dress only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 849 only. Shop here.

Crepe Multi-Floral Print Front High Slit Maxi Dress

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress from Rozveh. This maxi dress is available on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 650 only. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Shop here.

Front Slit Long Maxi Dress

Multicoloured maxi long dress with floral print and a front slit will make you the fashionista of the group. Get a similar look like Janhvi Kapoor at the discounted price of Rs 759 only. Shop here.

Cotton Shirt Dress

This Multicolored with a green base cotton checkered buttoned belted midi shirt dress has a round neck and rolled up half sleeves, which will make you look super cool to fit into the summer trends. You can get this at the discounted price of Rs 1169 only. Shop here.

