Get on board

Money may not be able to buy happiness, but it sure can buy playing cards and board games. And for indoor family gaming enthusiasts like us, that's pretty much the same thing. At a time when most working folks are spending long hours at the laptop and struggling to beat monotony, a SoBo-based online platform offers the perfect solution.



Cards Against Humanity

It's All F&G (Fun and Games), a lockdown-born venture by graphic designer Isha J Merchant, in a bid to double the fun, customises iconic games such as Monopoly, Monopoly Deal, Cards Against Humanity and Jenga to a T.



Isha J Merchant

From a wooden box for storage bearing the owner's name to quirky facts, inside jokes and hilarious challenges that are woven into each game, these sets are a board game lover's dream come true. Our favourite pick from the bunch was the Monopoly Mumbai edition that featured iconic landmarks and restaurants in the city. In addition to the board, even the community chest, chance and action cards were personalised.

The 27-year-old founder who graduated from Central Saint Martins, London, shares how she enjoys the process of getting to know people's interests and dislikes, and capturing them into a game to make the experience special.

"Being an avid board game enthusiast myself, I would often create and gift customised board games to family and friends on special occasions. It was only a month and a half ago that I decided to channelise my passion for these games into a small business. What also drew me was the fact that most people today look forward to personalised experiences, activities and interactions. I felt these could serve as valuable memorabilia for family and friends, now more than ever," she adds.

The process begins with you picking a game and filling out a questionnaire on the theme you'd like to explore. The content and design are based on these responses. "The final production begins after the approval of the design. The process from order to delivery takes up to 14 days," Merchant informs.

Log on to: @itsallfandg on Instagram

Cost: Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500

