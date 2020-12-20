Get over politics of regionalism: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah having lunch at the house of Jhunu Singh and Sanatan Singh, at Belijuri village in Midnapore. PIC/PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that revolutionary Khudiram Bose is as much a pride for the whole of India as he is of Bengal, hitting out at those indulging in "narrow" politics of regionalism.

Garlanding the statue of Khudiram at the freedom fighter's ancestral residence, Shah said that he has inspired the youth of the country with his slogan 'Vande Mataram' while he was hanged by the British in 1908 at the age of 18.

"I want to tell those who are doing narrow politics in Bengal that Khudiram Bose is as much a pride of India as he is of Bengal," he said. In an indirect dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress, he said that those indulging in politics of regionalism should overcome it.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari vowed to oust the Mamata Banerjee regime in the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, exuding confidence that his new party will form the next government.

"I had first met Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls...When I was down with COVID, my former party did not enquire about my health, while Amit Shah twice enquired about how I am," he said addressing the rally on Saturday.

