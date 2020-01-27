Get Raveena Tandon's thigh-high slit dress look at affordable price

Veteran actress Raveena Tandon showed how to defy age as she was seen happily posing for the shutterbugs while being snapped Designer Sonaakshi Raaj and Nikhil Meran's grand pre-wedding party at a plush restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai. The actress might be 45-years-old but she still can give young ladies a run of their money.

The 90's actress opted for a blue thigh-high slit dress. She completed her look with grey high heels and the perfect amount of make-up. She kept her hair open to complement her look. Now, you can step out in style and nail your next outing just like Raveena. Take a look at some amazing dresses just by Amazon.

Front Slit Long Maxi Dress

Multicoloured maxi long dress with floral print and a front slit will make you the fashionista of the group. Get a similar look like Raveena Tandon at the discounted price of Rs 759 only. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Shop here.

Crepe Multi-Floral Print Front High Slit Maxi Dress

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress from Rozveh. This maxi dress is available on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 650 only. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Shop here.

Full-Length Long Flared Maxi Dress

If you wish to ditch the printed one or too bored to go for a multicoloured dress, get this solid coloured down full-length flared maxi dress only on Amazon at the discounted price of Rs 849 only. Shop here.

Floral Printed Front Slit Kurti

Crafted from poly rayon fabric, it is light in weight and will be soft against your skin. It's unique design and beautiful colour will fetch a lot of second glances as you club it with contrast coloured pumps and flashy accessory. Jet from day to night with ease wearing dress. Tailored in a regular fit, this Kurti will keep you comfortable all day long. Team it with matching pumps to step out in style. Aahwan Poly Rayon Floral Printed Front Slit Kurtis for Women is available at a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

