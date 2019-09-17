Get ready for a peep into Kartik Aaryan's unfiltered, unscripted personal world

Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's fans can't get enough of him. It won't be wrong to say that the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor is super popular on social media and to give his fans more of him, Kartik Aaryan is all set to launch his YouTube channel. Aaryan took to his social media account and posted an interesting video which has montages of what he is like behind the cameras.

Kartik Aaryan has captioned the video saying, "Évery bit of my life belongs to you guys. So here's welcoming you all into my personal world filled with love, laughter and happiness… Here's a sneak peek of My Youtube channel – Kartik Aaryan. Launching Today."

The video that is posted by Kartik Aaryan is a fun-filled one, where you see Kartik inside his vanity van and even on the set, spreading his infectious energy and making everyone smile and laugh around him. Kartik also shared behind-the-scenes of his film's shoots and is also seen interacting with fans.

It sure looks like the channel will be a delight for his fans to see Kartik in the real world and witness his madness. Earlier Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Disha Patani have launched their YouTube channels. Let's see how Kartik Aaryan's fans react to this!

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan's next few films are mega releases – the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

