Get ready for some more madness in Viu's Love, Lust and Confusion season 2

The trailer of Viu's most-awaited sequel of the year Love, Lust and Confusion season two, starring Tara Alisha Berry, Gaurav Chopra and Shiv Pandit in the lead roles, is out and we cannot contain our excitement! While season one chronicled the character Paromo Sarkar's journey of indecisiveness, physical explorations, and confusion, this season will see her strive hard to stick to her don't-do list as she continues to experiment some more with love. And interesting so, she is yet to make decisions about her old lovers!

Speaking about the show, actor Shiv Pandit who plays a crucial role in season 2 stated, "Love, Lust and Confusion to me is a show about friendships, fun, love, and laughter and I experienced all this and more during the course of the shoot. The show has a great ensemble and I hope everyone loves the sequel just as much as they appreciated season 1!"

This youth-centric show that launches on 8th March on the Viu app also has supporting actors such as Rajat Barmecha, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Chopra along with some new faces such as Swati Vatssa, Diksha Juneja, Sanjay Suri who will also be joining the gang in season 2.

