Get ready for the biggest party anthem with Sunny Leone's 'Hello Ji'

Sunny Leone and Ekta Kapoor are collaborating on a song once again and we're sure it's going to be nothing short of crackling. After the incredibly popular Baby Doll, the duo has once again reunited for a song in ALTBalaji and Zee5's second season of Ragini MMS Returns.

Sunny Leone has won India's heart with her charm and dance moves, and will again be seen adding a lot of chamak, dhamak, and namak in this special song in the series. The song, titled Hello Ji, promises to bring the audience on the dance floor.

The song is composed by music-director duo Meet Bros and choreographed by the talented Vishnu Deva. The Hello Ji track, sung by Kanika Kapoor, will see Sunny once again raise the temperature as the ultimate dance diva of Bollywood.

Commenting on this, Sunny Leone says, "Having worked with Ekta before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we'd definitely be working again. That's the beauty of the industry. You work with someone, there's a gap in between and then you collaborate with them again. The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park. The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it. I've worked with Vishnu before on countless songs. We know exactly what to do and how to make it different. Even the set on which the song is shot gives me good memories. It reminds me of all the great things we did here. It's going to be a track that people are going to dance to and remember for a very long time."

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 follows Ragini Shroff, who on a trip with her friends encounters a series of incidents that turns their world upside down. Real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood will also be seen in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.

