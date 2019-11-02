MENU

Get ready for the greatest Halloween party

Published: Nov 02, 2019, 10:24 IST | The Guide Team |

Head to Dublin Square, Mumbai's popular entertainment destination, at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla for Halloween celebrations on Saturday night

Halloween celebrations continue tonight in full swing at Dublin Square, Mumbai's popular entertainment destination, at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla. The massive carnival themed party with international dancers in fancy costumes, eye-popping décor and music by famous DJ's such as Nikhil Chinappa, promises to be a visual and sensory delight.

Party starts at 8 pm.
Reservations on Bookmyshow.com


