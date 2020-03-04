Get ready for Travelling Trunk: Made in Bengal

Travelling Trunk: Made in Bengal is an initiative by stylist & curator Chikky Goenka, to promote designers from Bengal, outside Bengal.

Started in 2016, this trunk show on wheels format has travelled to 6 cities from Delhi to Chennai, sometimes revisiting the same destination over the years. In its fifth year, the curator of Styleograph boasts of having showcased over 70 designer labels as a part of the trunk show. The idea is to promote young, unknown or little known designers who hail from the state, popularizing their craft & distinct design aesthetic. What makes this unique is that it's an experiential format, where you come and experience millennial fashion, and whatever you choose or buy, is 'Made in Bengal'. What you take back is a story - of a city, its craft and its design.

In Mumbai, the trunk is all set to make a pitstop at Atosa, for a two-day showcase of over 15 designer's labels, on 6th & 7th March 2020.

One can expect a wide assortment of styles, from sustainable pieces, formal evening wear, casual summer outfits, boho-chic ensembles, to contemporary Indian wear-- all under one roof.

DESIGNERS LIST

1. RIMI NAYAK

2. PAROMITA BANERJEE

3. TAHWEAVE

4. RICHA KHEMKA

5. ESHA SETHI THIRANI

6. VERB BY PALLAVI SINGHEE

7. PINKCITY

8. RISHI & SOUJIT

9. NESOLO

10. SUAVE BY NEHA & SHREYA

11. DRAAMEBAAZ BY RITIKA

12. MEGHA GARG

13. RADICAL

14. PRANATI KEJRIWALL

15. ZOHRA JEWELRY (JEWELRY)

16. VASUNDHARA MANTRI (JEWELRY)

17. SAKSHI JHUNJHUNWALA (JEWELRY)

18. STUDIO IMMRI (BAG)

19. ORIGGO (SAREE SNEAKERS)

Date: 6th & 7th March

Time: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Venue: Atosa, Saturn CHS, Ground floor, Pali Mala Road, Near sun rise restaurant, Bandra West, Mumbai: 400050

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever