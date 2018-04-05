Get ready to rock live with Indus Creed on April 6!

Known as the pioneers of rock music in the country, the multi-award winning band featuring guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar, vocalist Uday Benegal, keyboardist Zubin Balaporia, drummer Jai Row Kavi and bassist Krishna Jhaveri will perform live

Music lovers are in for a treat in April, for an exhilarating evening of unplugged rock-and-roll awaits them at The Finch – Mumbai's only premier destination for 365 days of live music and exquisite cuisine! On April 6, 2018, The Finch is all set to treat its patrons to a rocking performance by the iconic Indian rock band Indus Creed.

Known as the pioneers of rock music in the country, the multi-award winning band featuring guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar, vocalist Uday Benegal, keyboardist Zubin Balaporia, drummer Jai Row Kavi and bassist Krishna Jhaveri will perform live at the venue.

Indus Creed was India's first rock-and-roll band and blazed trails across the country way before the advent of satellite TV, setting the stage for today’s fertile indie music scene. It established India on the international rock map from the late 1980s to the late 1990s by touring extensively across India, the UK, and the Middle East. The band jammed with Bon Jovi to an audience of over 40,000 in Bombay and also performed with Guns 'N' Roses guitarist Slash at the MTV Rock concert in Bangalore in 1996. Indus Creed also has four original albums to its name: the hot-selling Rock 'n' Roll Renegade; The Second Coming, which featured their most popular hit Pretty Child; Indus Creed; and Evolve, which was mixed by Grammy-nominated mixing engineer Tim Palmer (Pearl Jam, U2, Mark Knopfler, Ozzy Osbourne, Tears for Fears, Porcupine Tree).

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Sandeep Singh Katiyar, Director, The Finch said, "We are quite thrilled to host the veterans and the pioneers of rock music in India. While we constantly strive to bring the finest and the best from the entertainment fraternity to our patrons, having this iconic band perform a live gig at The Finch is a next level achievement which firmly marks the venue as the premium fine-dining space in Mumbai. We are confident that no rock music lover in the city of Mumbai would like to miss this spectacular event, which promises to be an enthralling and mesmerizing experience for a lifetime."

Having paved the way for many Indian bands, Indus Creed has come a long way since its first big performance in 1985. The band has numerous awards and recognitions to its credit. It won Asia-wide MTV Viewers’ Choice Award for Pretty Child and has been inducted into the Indian Recording Arts Academy Hall of Fame. Since regrouping in 2010 after a 13-year hiatus, the band has picked up from where it left off and has created major ripples with its music, winning several awards along the way. Indus Creed won 'Best Band' at the Jack Daniel's Rock Awards in 2012, was named 'Best Rock Artist' at the Radio City Freedom Awards in 2013, and became Vh1’s India’s first ever Hall of Fame inductee in 2014.

When: April 6, 2018

Where: The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, Opposite Huntsman Building, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai 400 072

Entry Fee: Rs. 499

