Get ready to see another avatar of Sunny Leone, that of a painter

Actress Sunny Leone has donned another hat, that of a painter. She was seen painting with her sons, Noah and Asher. The Bollywood star on Thursday took to Instagram to share an image where she was seen sketching on a white sheet, with her sons sitting behind her and playing with colors. Have a look at the post right here:-

Leone and her husband Daniel Weber also have a daughter named Nisha, who they adopted in 2017 from a village in Latur, Maharashtra. In 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy.

