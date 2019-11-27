Get ready to see Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar together in a film

Shashank Khaitan has all the reasons to be able to make a grand film after delivering three consecutive successes. He started his journey as a filmmaker in 2014 and by 2018, had three hits to his credit. And that's the reason why he has been able to bring in three current-generation stars in one film- Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Dhawan and Khaitan were earlier collaborating on a period drama titled Rannbhoomi, which was all set for a Diwali 2020 release, but now that Dharma Production film has been pushed and this film will roll on first. A source by Mumbai Mirror states this too is a Karan Johar venture and is an out-and-out entertainer. And the three actors liked the script.

A source said, "After contemplating several options, Shashank and KJo finalised the trio. They liked the script and were immediately on board." It has been a while since we saw a grand film with three big stars. It's not clear what the genre of the film would be, a love triangle, a comedy or a thriller. But this surely happens to be a major casting coup.

On the work front, Bhumi seems to be flooded with offers. She's all set to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Takht, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Bhoot- Part 1. Kiara is not far behind, after the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, she will star in Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Guilty, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawaani. Varun, on the other hand, will be seen in Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No. 1, and Sriram Raghavan's film on Arun Khetarpal. It seems all the three actors are going to have an immensely busy 2020!

