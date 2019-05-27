Get rollin' in Khar

things-to-do

A board game night promises to make you forget your phone

From time to time, we need a detox from our online life to indulge in an activity that reminds us of the simple pleasures of life. Spend your evening in an engaging session of board games you’ve probably never heard of before.

Hosted by Suneet Sushil Kumbhat, the collection of games includes Word on the Street, Sushi Go, Codenames, Fuji Flush and many more. With a team of fellow board game enthusiasts who are ready to teach you the rules, this your chance to make new friends as well.

At Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir 10 A, E854, Road Number 3, Khar West.

On May 28, 7 pm to 11 pm

Call 48931314

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates