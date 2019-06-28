Get sabka saath, vikas only after sabki suraksha

opinion

It was good to read that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the lynching incident in Jharkhand and that he was sad at the news and was pained by it. Modi should have been stronger in castigating this attack on a Muslim man who was set upon by a mob for whom some claim was theft, though others dispute that.

Though he did say that the culprits must get the strongest punishment, which is better than keeping mum, something Modi had done in his first tenure as Prime Minister, this is still a soft response. Which law in the world says that a thief should be tied to a tree, beaten by people through the night and made to chant Jai Shri Ram?

Modi cannot get away without addressing the issue directly or skirting it by saying that it is unfair to Jharkhand or whatever.

Speak out against the communal aspect too and make the adage 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' not just empty words post a thumping win, but meaningful.

Meanwhile, even in urban areas we see some kind of mob justice meted out to people cornered for some or the other crime, set upon by a crowd. This sordid way of meting out justice needs to stop.

Hand over the person to the authorities and let the law take its course. We are not a Banana Republic that a vigilante kind of justice system must be allowed to prevail or be given free reign, whether a religious angle is prevalent or not.

The Prime Minister's reign No. 2 must see the complete obliteration of this mob/lynch mentality in any form whatsoever.

For any reason and in urban or rural pockets, anywhere in the country. You can get sabka saath and ensure sabka vikas only after there is sabki suraksha.

