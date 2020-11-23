Get, set, capture the lockdown

American photographer Diane Arbus once said, "Taking pictures is like tiptoeing into the kitchen late at night and stealing Oreo cookies." If you're a young photographer in the making who considers their camera their sketchbook and instrument of spontaneity, here's the chance you've been waiting for. Enrol in a visual storytelling contest by DICE- VFS School of Entertainment Arts where all you've got to do is channelise the angst of the lockdown and capture its many moods through a series of images that come together to make an intriguing story.

Titled The Lockdown Diaries, the themes range from your reflection of the ever-evolving society, a window into your family life or even chronicling cultural celebrations that gained a new avatar this year. There is a jury of established photographers. The top 100 shortlisted participants will move to the second round and attend a visual storytelling and creative writing masterclass by the end of December. Next, they will have to weave a story using the images or visual cues presented by the organisers. The participants will also submit a detailed write-up of their interpretation of the series.

While the top 100 entries will receive a participation certificate, the top 10 stand a chance to win photography gadgets. The victor to be announced in January 2021, will sweep away a professional photography kit.

Log on to dicevfs.in/photographycontest

Last date for submissions December 10, 2020

